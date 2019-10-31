Beef Producers Seminar to held be held mid-November

The 2019 Beef Producers Seminar will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the St. Peter Catholic Church, Parish Hall in Stanberry, Missouri. Registration begins at 5:00 p.m. with the seminar to start at 6:00.

Mark Russell, Executive Director of the Missouri Beef Industry Council, will be discussing and demonstrating some of the challenges, concerns, and opportunities regarding beef and it’s not beef counterparts. Additionally, Mark will have samples of not beef products available for attendees to look at, sample and discuss.

Allison Meyer, State Ruminant Nutritionist and Nutritional Physiology Associate Professor for MU Extension and the MU Department of Animal Science, will be discussing beef fetal developmental programming and its implications on fetus growth, calf health, calf survival and overall animal production implications.

Area cattleman’s organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and beef cattle industry representatives will have booths set up for attendees to visit before, during and after the program. The cost of admission to the event is $25 per person and includes a beef dinner. Pre-registration is requested by November 11, 2019. For those companies or individuals wanting to display their products and information, the cost is $75 per booth and includes a complimentary beef dinner for one attendee.

For more information regarding the Beef Producers Seminar or to pre-register, please contact the Andrew County MU Extension Center at 816-324-3147 or humphreyjr@missouri.edu. If you need accommodations because of a disability, need to relay emergency medical information, or need special arrangements if the building is evacuated, please contact us immediately.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares