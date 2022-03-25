“Beds for Bulldogs” topic of Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Beds for Bulldogs was the topic of a program at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on March 24th.

Bright Futures Trenton Volunteer Co-Coordinator Terri Critten reported the initiative provides beds to children in need. She said several requests have been received for children who do not have their own beds to sleep in. Some children sleep on couches, chairs, and floors, and some share a bed with one or more siblings.

The Bright Futures organizations for Trenton and Gallatin have teamed up for Beds for Bulldogs. Through fundraisers and donations, they have been able to purchase 11-bed sets. A bed set includes a twin-sized bed frame, mattress, and bedding. Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton provides storage for the local bed sets.

Critten also gave updates on other Bright Futures Trenton initiatives. They included mentoring, High 5 Friday and Lunch Buddies at Rissler Elementary School, Backpack Buddies for preschool students, and Work for Success at the high school. Work for Success allows students to earn free dual credit through work or job shadow programs with local businesses. Middle school students are also offered resources in different areas.

Critten said Bright Futures is preparing for its annual Back to School event this summer, which will include all Grundy County schools.

During the business meeting, Trenton Rotary Club President Brian Upton reminded members of the virtual Leadership Institute being offered on Zoom on April 12th and 19th. The registration deadline is March 31st. Those interested in participating are asked to contact Upton for more information.

The club is collecting new shoes for the Shoes for Orphan Souls project. Shoes will be collected at meetings through April 14th. Individuals can also contact Chairperson Diane Lowrey to have shoes picked up. Monetary donations are being accepted through April 7th and can be mailed to the Trenton Rotary Club at Post Office Box 254 in Trenton.

For every pair of shoes collected for the Orphan Souls project, the club requests a pair be donated to the Bright Futures shoe program. Those shoes are also being collected by the club to be donated to Bright Futures.

The club set a goal of 100 shoes for each project. Residents, organizations, and businesses can also make donations.

