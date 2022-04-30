Become a safe grower of produce with programs from the Missouri Department of Agriculture

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Do you grow produce for sale in Missouri? If so, have you registered with the Missouri Department of Agriculture?

Produce growers who complete the voluntary Grower Inventory Registration will help themselves and the Department determine if they are exempt, qualified exempt, or covered by the FDA Produce Safety Rule. In addition, the information gathered through the registration will also allow the Department to better assist growers by determining training locations and providing farm visits, notification of training, and On-Farm Readiness Reviews.

As the growing season approaches, take the necessary steps to ensure your operation meets the requirements of the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In 2011, Congress passed the Food Safety Modernization Act to better protect public health by helping ensure food safety at each step of production.

MDA is working with FDA and growers so FSMA requirements can be met by:

Developing a Grower Inventory – You can assist MDA in this by completing the – You can assist MDA in this by completing the Grower Inventory Registration Providing Grower Training – Participation in a recognized – Participation in a recognized Produce Safety Alliance training is required for growers that are covered by the Produce Safety Rule. MDA is working with the University of Missouri Extension and Lincoln University Extension to offer opportunities for growers to learn about produce safety and to meet this requirement. Conducting Farm Reviews – An On-Farm Readiness Review is a voluntary, educational opportunity designed to walk produce growers through what an actual inspection on their farm may look like before a real inspection is conducted.

