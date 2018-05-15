Bean Bag Toss Tournament set for June 16 in Trenton

The Black Silo Winery of Trenton and Hy-Vee of Trenton are accepting sponsorships for this year’s Mean Bean Bag Toss.

The bean bag toss tournament will be held next month to raise money for the Green Hills Women’s Shelter which will be held at Black Silo Winery June 16. Team registration will begin at 11 o’clock that morning with team play to begin at 1 o’clock.

A sponsorship costs $200, which includes two free team entries, media advertising for the sponsor’s business, and more use of a game board with proceeds going to the Green Hills Women’s Shelter. Costs associated with the tournament are tax deductible.

Contact Barb Spencer at [email protected] for more information.

