“Battle of the Badges” slated for October 19 in Chillicothe

Battle of the Badges

The Fifth Annual Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game will be held in Chillicothe to raise funds for the YMCA Backpack Buddies Program and local programs benefiting children.

Family activities will begin at Danner Park of Chillicothe on the evening of October 19th at 6 o’clock. The Chillicothe Police Department will play the Chillicothe Fire Department and emergency medical technicians at 7 o’clock.

The Battle of the Badges will include food, music, and games with free-will donations accepted for concessions.

