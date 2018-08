The Chillicothe Police Department will play the Chillicothe Fire Department in the annual Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game next month.

The game, to benefit the Grand River YMCA Backpack Buddy Program, will be held at the Red Field of Danner Park in Chillicothe the evening of September 29th at 6 o’clock.

Admission is a free will donation.

