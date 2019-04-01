Battle of Lexington State Historic Site to host “Park Day” on April 6

History buffs can join the Battle of Lexington State Historic Site staff at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 6 at the visitor center for Park Day 2019, an annual event that brings volunteers across the country together to preserve Civil War battlefields and historic sites.

For the younger volunteers, there will be trash removal and light stick removal from the battlefield and parking areas. For the older visitors, invasive species removal of wintercreeper from behind the visitor center will be needed. There will also be an option to help the Master Gardeners clean out some of the flower beds, including the butterfly garden.

The Battle of Lexington State Historic Site is located at 1101 Deleware St., Lexington. For more information about the event, call the site at 660-259-4654.