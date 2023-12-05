Barricaded suspect in Chillicothe surrenders after standoff

Local News December 5, 2023December 5, 2023 KTTN News
Police Standoff
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

On Friday, December 1, 2023, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) personnel were conducting a felony warrant service in the 300 block of E. Jackson Street, Chillicothe. The operation led to a standoff with an adult male suspect who initially resisted arrest.

Upon entry, deputies encountered the male fugitive who then barricaded himself in a bathroom, claiming to be armed with a knife and expressing a refusal to return to prison. He also made statements about forcing law enforcement to take lethal action or threatening to harm himself.

In response, officers from the Chillicothe Police Department arrived to assist, and the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services was on standby for potential medical needs.

Deputy Jennifer Plummer played a crucial role in de-escalating the situation. After approximately 15 minutes, the suspect believed to have ingested illegal drugs, surrendered peacefully. He was then taken into custody but soon showed signs of an overdose. Quick intervention by emergency responders with Narcan stabilized his condition.

Following treatment and release, the subject was transported to jail. There, mental health professionals were consulted, and a Crisis Intervention Team report was filed.

Further investigation at the scene led to the discovery of additional evidence suggesting controlled substance and drug paraphernalia possession. A report is being prepared for the prosecuting attorney’s consideration.

Thankfully, the incident concluded without serious injuries,

Post Views: 1,020
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com