Barnes Baker Motors sells to Petijohn Auto Center in Bethany

A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022.

After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring. He started his career at the former Nisbeth-Seidel Chevrolet dealership in Trenton. Wyant was with Barnes Baker when the dealership opened in Trenton in 1988.

Barnes Baker purchased the former Sut Hill Ford dealership in 2001 and moved to the current location at 1406 Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton.

Now, 21 years later, Barnes Baker has been sold to Tom and Tommy Pettijohn. The new business will be known as Pettijohn Ford. The owners plan to continue as a Ford dealership selling new and used vehicles along with the service and parts department. Pettijohn also will continue with sales of off-road vehicles, golf carts, and mowers that have been available at Barnes Baker.

Wyant said he’s happy to be able to sell the dealership to a long-time, trusted, local brand which will continue to offer new car sales in Trenton. Tommy Pettijohn said he’s looking forward to coming into the Trenton area, building on the foundation that Barnes Baker and Brent Wyant have established locally while continuing to grow and expand the Trenton business into the future.

Pettijohn’s will continue to operate their auto center on South 25th Street in Bethany.