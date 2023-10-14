Barn and 300 bales of hay destroyed by fire north of Laredo

Laredo Fire Protection District Chief Kenny Meeker reported that a barn was a total loss after a fire on Friday afternoon, October 13th. The barn, north of Laredo, belonged to Brian Peterson.

The roof collapsed, and approximately 300 round bales of hay burned inside the 60-by-120-foot structure. Laredo Fire left the scene after approximately two hours, allowing the hay to burn out completely.

Meeker stated that he was unsure of how the fire started. Some of the hay might have overheated, or there may have been a green spot in a bale that caught on fire. He noted that he was told the hay was put inside the barn in July.

No injuries were reported.