Baring woman charged with felony for leaving child at store

A Baring woman faces a felony charge in Sullivan County after she allegedly left her daughter at a convenience store and stole items on January 29.

Online court records indicate 34-year-old Megan Renee Pauley has been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk. A judge has set her bond at $15,000 cash only.

According to a probable cause statement, Pauley allegedly concealed items in her pockets and left the store without paying for them. She then reportedly drove away in her vehicle, leaving her daughter behind.

