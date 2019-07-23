Barbecue contest announced for Grundy and Mercer 4-H members

Grundy and Mercer 4-H members who were 14 to 18 years old as of January 1st of the current program year can participate in a Chicken Bar-B-Q Contest in Trenton next week.

Jacob Hall will sponsor the contest in the courtyard of the Rock Barn July 29th.

Cooking area assignment and set up will be from 8:30 to 9:30 the morning of July 29 and there will be a two and a half-hour time limit. The cooked product must be turned in by noon. A required sample of two barbecued chicken halves should be presented to judges on provided plates without garnishes. Contestants will be judged on barbecue skills as demonstrated while preparing and cooking the chicken and by the judges’ sensory evaluation of the finished product.

Cash prizes will be awarded to first and second place. The 4-H Chicken Bar-B-Q Contest July 29th will follow the barbecue standards of the Missouri State Fair contest and national contest.

Contact Jacob Hall for more information at 660-654-3599.