Barbara June Mullins (Holt), 82, of Newtown, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan, Missouri.

Barbara was born on December 9, 1941, on her grandparents’ farm near Lucerne, Missouri, to John Thomas and Imogene (Tipton) Holt. In 1962, she married Larry Mullins, and to this union, two children were born: Larry Mullins II of Newtown, Missouri, and Shelly (Steve) Swank of Milan, Missouri, who survived. Also surviving are two grandsons, Chris (Lisa) Smith of St. Joseph, Missouri, and John (Jenny) Smith of Kirksville, Missouri; one step-grandson, Craig (Jacki) Swank of Columbia, Missouri; six great-grandchildren, Carlee and Melaynie Smith of Kirksville, Carter and Hudson Smith of St. Joseph, and Alex and JJ Swank of Columbia; and one great-great-granddaughter, Audrie McNear of Kirksville. Barbara is also survived by nieces and nephews: Susan, Sandra, Tom, Tim, and Jeanie. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy Sue Tucker; brother-in-law, Bill Tucker; grandparents, Charles and Alma Holt and Charles and Leona Tipton; and her step-grandmother, Flo Tipton, whom she loved.

Barbara graduated from Newtown-Harris High School and then attended North Missouri State Teachers College (Truman State University) in Kirksville, Missouri, where she received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics. After graduating from college, she taught at Novinger for a while before moving to Gladstone, Missouri, where she worked for Gen Sals Labs of Kansas City, Missouri. She then moved back to her hometown and worked at REC for 20 years before retiring and doing some traveling with her mother.

Barbara’s greatest joy was playing the piano at church and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Barbara will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at the Newtown Cemetery in Newtown, Missouri. A visitation is scheduled for one hour before the service, starting at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Newtown Cemetery.

