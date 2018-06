The Baptist Home of Chillicothe will celebrate 30-years at the Chillicothe campus during the annual homecoming celebration Saturday, June 9th.

The event is being held to raise money for resident care needs and will start at 10 o’clock Saturday morning, June 9th until 2 o’clock in the afternoon. A barbecue will be available with fixings for a free will donation.

A bake sale, silent quilt auction, antique and classic vehicles for viewing, and musical entertainment are also on tap at the event.

Like this: Like Loading...