Bands return to performing at Grand RIver Multipurpose Center

Bands have started performing again at dances at the Grand River Multipurpose Center of Chillicothe to help support the center. Steve Fuller’s Dixie Union Band from Saint Joseph will play honky tonk music the night of Friday, June 12th from 7 to 10 o’clock. The Dixie Union Band is also scheduled to play the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

The Flip Side Band is scheduled to play a variety of country and rock and roll music the night of Friday, June 19th from 7 to 10 o’clock. It is also scheduled to play the first, third, and fifth Fridays of each month. Spokesperson David Martin says the drummer of the Flip Side Band is from a small town near Des Moines, Iowa, the guitar player is from Moberly, and the keyboard player is from North Kansas City.

Martin notes tables will be sanitized at the Grand River Multipurpose Center. Anyone who is sick is asked to not attend.

Attendees can bring snacks. No alcohol will be permitted.

Admission costs $8. There is no charge for young children who do not dance. A portion of the proceeds goes to pay for the utilities at the Grand River Multipurpose Center.

Contact David Martin for more information at 620-341-7937.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares