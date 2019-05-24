Band Director Tim Gilham announces Drum Majors for 2019-2020 school year

Drum majors have been announced for next school year for Trenton R-9 schools.

Director of Bands Tim Gilham says the Trenton Middle School Marching Band drum majors will be Shayla Chapman and Hannah Oshel.

Trenton High School Golden Bulldog Marching Band drum majors will be seniors Lily White and Mackenzie Klinginsmith.

Members of the Trenton Drumline have also been announced. Gilham says basses will be played by Donnie Gilbertson, Tayler Morton, Sydney Ellis, Shay Westerhof, and Jillian Simpson.

Quad players will be Kierra Werteen and Madi Cutsinger. snare players will be Brice Gibler, Kael Brock, Austin Weyer, and Gabe Gamble.

Gilham notes the drumline students had to audition for their positions.