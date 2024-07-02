Back-to-school vaccines available at Grundy County Health Department

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Health Department (GCHD) is reminding parents to schedule back-to-school vaccines for their children. These vaccines are essential for children between the ages of 4 and 6 and for students entering 8th grade and 12th grade.

The GCHD offers vaccinations each Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment. Most insurance companies cover the cost of vaccines. Parents are advised to bring their child’s insurance card to their appointment. Vaccines are also available at no charge for uninsured or underinsured children.

Children aged 4 to 6 are required to receive the DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis), IPV (polio), MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), and Varicella (chickenpox) vaccines.

Students entering 8th grade this fall should receive their Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) and MCV4 (four strains of meningitis) vaccines.

Students going into the 12th grade should receive the MCV4 (four strains of meningitis) vaccine.

Parents who are unsure about the vaccines their child needs, have questions or would like to schedule an appointment can contact the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.

