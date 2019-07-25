Back to School Sales Tax Holiday set for August 2 through August 4, 2019

People can save the Missouri state sales tax of 4.225% next weekend during Missouri’s Tax-Free Weekend. The Tax-Free Weekend runs from August 2nd at 12:01 am to August 4th at 11:59 pm.

Items to be free of Missouri state sales tax include clothing priced at $100 or less per item, school supplies at $50 or less per item, computer software at $350 or less per item, graphing calculators at less than $150, and computers and computer-peripheral devices less than $1,500 per item.

Non-qualifying items include watches, radios, CD players, headphones, and sporting equipment.

The Missouri Tax-Free Weekend includes online purchases as long as items are bought and transactions are completed during the sales tax holiday. Items placed on layaway qualify for waived taxes. Some area cities and counties have opted out of participating.

City and county sales tax will still be collected in those locations on the sale of qualifying holiday items. Cities opting out include Chillicothe, Green City, Marceline, Pattonsburg, and Trenton.

Counties opting out include Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, Carroll, Clinton, and Ray.

More information on Missouri’s Tax-Free Weekend August 2nd through 4th can be found online at THIS LINK.