Back to School Bash to be held in Princeton

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce and Mercer County Recreation Board will hold a Back to School Bash later this month. There will be prizes, games, and inflatables on the Princeton Square on August 27th from 4 to 8 pm.

A kids-only spaghetti eating contest will be held. The FFA will sell funnel cakes and there will be Hollywood face painting, temporary tattoos, and walking tacos available for purchase.

The suggested donation is $5 for the Back to School Bash on August 27th.

More information on can be found on the Princeton, Missouri Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.