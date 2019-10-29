Back the Blue award presented to family of officer Michael Langsdorf

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt presented the inaugural “Back the Blue” award to North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf posthumously. Langsdorf was shot and killed when he responded to a call at Clay’s Wellston Food Market in late June.

Members of Officer Langsdorf’s family were present to accept the award. Also in attendance were North County Cooperative Police Chief John Buchannan, St. Louis Metropolitan Assistant Chief of Police Lawrence O’Toole, Vinita Park Mayor James McGee, and more.

“Officer Langsdorf was a pillar of his community and put his life on the line day in and day out, protecting our community, our children, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters from those who seek to harm them. His sacrifice and dedication to protecting the citizens he served will never be forgotten,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “While this award won’t bring Michael back, my office will honor him by supporting the men and women of law enforcement and ensuring that they know that the Attorney General’s Office has their back.”

The Back the Blue award will be awarded to police officers across the state for courage, bravery, and commitment to the community beyond the call of duty.

