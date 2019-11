Several awards were presented to students at the Trenton Golden Marching Band Awards Banquet Monday evening.

Director of Bands Ethan Stewart reports the outstanding student awards went to senior Madi Cutsinger, junior Brice Gibler, sophomore Trager Leeper, freshman Maurissa Bonta, and Colorguard Halley Windsor.

Serenity Marsh received best marcher, Ann Airey received most spirited, and Gabby Barrer was named most improved.

