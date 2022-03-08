Avian flu discovered in commercial turkey flock in Iowa

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Highly pathogenic avian flu has been detected in a commercial turkey flock in northwest Iowa.

This is the second case of the H5N1 virus being found in the state and the first time a commercial facility has tested positive for the disease since 2015.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has established a surveillance and control zone around the confirmed location.

Iowa Turkey Federation director Gretta Irwin says Iowa’s turkey farmers appreciate the prompt attention and swift action from the ag department and that biosecurity efforts have been heightened.

The first case of high-path avian flu in the state was reported on March 2nd in a backyard flock in Pottawattamie County.

Last week, federal officials confirmed avian influenza in a commercial chicken flock in Stoddard County, Missouri.

