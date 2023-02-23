Authors Kirsten Mouton and Brenda Anderson O’Halloran announce release of new book

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Authors Kirsten Mouton and Brenda Anderson O’Halloran recently submitted for publication a new Livingston County history book.

The book will include information on 207 vintage photographs shared by nearly 2 dozen sources, including the Grand River Historical Society Museum and the Livingston County Library. In total, over 300 photos were collected and considered. Many photographs in this book are from private collections and have never before been seen.

The book was originally slated to be available in August 2023, but the publisher brought the date forward to a June 2023 launch. Proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit the Livingston County Preservation Society whose projects include renovating the Edgerton home at Polk and Locust Streets and the Chillicothe Hall of Fame.

This past October, Kirsten Mouton published “The Theatres of Chillicothe.” Brenda Anderson O’Halloran authored a fictional book based on the history of St. Columban’s church, “A Duty Sanctioned,” published in 2017.

Related