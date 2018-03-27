Authorities, with assistance from property owner, thwart Wheeling man’s attempted burglary

A Wheeling man was arrested for an alleged attempted burglary on LIV 251 north of Route V Tuesday morning.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 34-year-old Douglas Steven Coin was arrested and interviewed for the attempted burglary as well as an additional burglary and alleged felony driving while revoked. He says Coin will be taken to the Daviess DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

Cox reports that Coin is on parole for a felony conviction of tampering with a motor vehicle, and the parole officer is being notified of the recent incidents for a potential parole warrant to be issued.

Cox noted that the property owner at Tuesday morning’s attempted burglary said he had seen a suspect flee in a small pickup and last saw him flee on foot near Ryan Lane and Mitchell Road in Chillicothe as the vehicle became disabled. The Chillicothe Police responded to the reported attempted burglary, and Chief Deputy Michael Claypole began an investigation of the incident.

Cox reports Deputy Chris Mueller and K-9 Zaki were requested to the scene to attempt to track the suspect. He notes Zaki alerted the sheriff’s office and the police department staff to the possible presence of drugs on the suspect vehicle, which led them to find Coin hidden in heavy weeds.

Cox adds that Coin immediately notified officers he was unarmed and did not resist being taken into custody.

