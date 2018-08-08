Authorities seek information on Troy Franklin in connection with July incident

The Kirksville Police Department has announced that Troy Franklin is the subject of this week’s “Warrant Wednesday.”

The Kirksville Police, Adair County Sheriff Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol are attempting to locate Troy Franklin in reference to an active warrant through Adair County for felony resisting arrest. Franklin is a white male, 6’00”, 165 lbs. The warrant was issued with a $5,000.00 cash only bond.

Franklin is wanted in connection with an incident that took place on July 24th when he fled from authorities after a highway patrol trooper attempted to stop Franklin in Adair County. The pursuit continued into Sullivan County and during several attempts to apprehend Franklin, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper fired shots from his sidearm.

Franklin abandoned the vehicle he was in and fled on foot in the area of Ironbank Drive near Ivywood Drive. He was last seen fleeing into a wooded area on Missouri Route D between Mayfair Road and Maryland Road in Northeast Sullivan County.

Anyone with information or any other investigation is encouraged to contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945, Central Dispatch at 660-665-5621, Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4600 or anonymously at 660-627-BUST (2878) or email [email protected].

