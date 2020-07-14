Authorities respond to shots fired call in Hamilton; two individuals from Oklahoma charged

The Hamilton Police Department reports two individuals were charged after the police department and Caldwell County deputies responded to shots fired in the 700 block of South Hughes Street the night of Sunday, July 12th.

Benjamin Marshall of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Christian Cooper of Nowata, Oklahoma both face the felonies of unlawful use of a weapon—discharge into a home, motor vehicle, or other transportation; assault—second degree; and armed criminal action. They are being held on no bond and are scheduled for an initial appearance in court Thursday, July 16th.

The Hamilton Police Department explains an altercation at Casey’s was reported. Shots were allegedly fired from a pickup truck that left the scene. It was also reported two males were in the truck. The pickup later crashed on Route FF northeast of Hamilton.

The police report the driver and passenger left the scene, but they were later located at a residence in Hamilton before being taken into custody.

