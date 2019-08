First responders from Lock Springs and Jamesport worked with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office to rescue a family from floodwaters north of Lock Springs Thursday night.

A representative from the sheriff’s office reports the creek near Highway 190 and Route V flooded, and a vehicle drove into floodwaters at the railroad bridge.

The mother, father, and five children who traveled in the vehicle were not injured. No further information was made available from authorities.