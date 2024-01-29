Authorities request tips in fatal shooting of bald eagle near Salem, Missouri

Share To Your Social Network

Officials are requesting public assistance to find the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a bald eagle on Friday, Jan. 26, south of Salem, Missouri.

The eagle was discovered around 11 a.m. at the base of a tree in a pasture located on the south side of Route K, just west of Route Z and Dent County Road 6180. Investigations revealed that the bald eagle suffered a gunshot wound from a rifle. This finding was corroborated by a report from a neighbor who heard a gunshot earlier that morning.

Missouri Department of Conservation agents are actively seeking information related to this incident. They encourage anyone with knowledge of the event to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111. To ensure public cooperation, MDC guarantees anonymity for all callers and has announced a reward for information leading to an arrest.

It is important to note that bald eagles are protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The killing of these birds is a federal offense, and the Missouri Department of Conservation is dedicated to enforcing these laws to safeguard wildlife.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation)

