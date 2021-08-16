Authorities report the arrest of two men from Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Brandon Tyler May, a Trenton resident, has been arrested for an alleged violation of requirements within the Missouri Sex Offender Registry. Bond is $5,000 cash for the 31-year-old May, who is scheduled to appear on August 24 in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Court documents say May failed to report to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department a copy of a motor vehicle registration as part of the Sex Offender Registry. The warrant noted May has Grundy County Circuit Court convictions of sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child who was then under 15 years old, as well as a misdemeanor count of child molestation in the second degree.

Also arrested was 31-year-old Arron Franklin Waldrep of Trenton on a warrant accusing him of failure to appear or a case in the city of Trenton Municipal Court division. Waldrep failed to appear in court at Trenton on July 6th, 20th, and August 3rd. In addition, he has posted a bond of $541 on an original charge of domestic assault from October 16th of 2020.

Related