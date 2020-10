Reddit Share Pin Share 45 Shares

The number of active COVID-19 cases has declined in Grundy County.

The health department reports 40 cases are active, which is a decrease of eight since Monday, October 19th.

The total number of cases increased by five to 320 with two hundred thirty-three cases confirmed, and 87 cases probable.

Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

Reddit Share Pin Share 45 Shares