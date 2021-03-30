Authorities release more information in recovery of Gerald Avery’s body

Reddit Share Pin Share 11 Shares

More information has been released about the canceled silver advisory for a rural Livingston County man who the Highway Patrol reported was found deceased.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a citizen flew over rural Livingston County on March 28th and located what he thought maybe 82-year-old Gerald Avery’s vehicle. The citizen reported it to law enforcement, and the sheriff’s office and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services responded to the Sampsel area. Cox says neighbors assisted the responders in getting to a remote area in the river bottoms via utility terrain vehicle.

Coroner Scott Lindley was summoned to the scene, and Avery’s body was recovered in close proximity to his vehicle. Cox notes it is unknown why Avery drove down the road other than he had fished in that general area of the river in the past.

Avery was reported missing on March 25th after being at the food pantry on Locust Street in Chillicothe. He was described as having dementia.

The Investigation continues.

