Authorities investigating bomb threat at Gilman City school

On Wednesday at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Harrison County Communications Center received a call of a bomb threat at the Gilman City School. Officers from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the school had released students earlier in the day and that most staff members had left for the day.

Information developed that the threat came into the school via telephone and that there was no active threat present on school grounds. The caller spoke with a foreign accent and was not known by school staff.

Officers conducted a thorough canvas of the school in search of any suspicious items, but none were located.

An investigation into the origin of the call is being conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, but it is not believed to be from the area.

At this time, law enforcement officials believe there is no threat to students or staff, however, the investigation is ongoing.

