Authorities investigate unwanted photos sent via social media

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released information on incidents investigated recently.

One of the incidents involved an adult male allegedly contacting a woman on social media and sending her what is described as “a very personal photo.” The photo was unsolicited, unwanted, and unappreciated because the woman’s child was present when the woman received the image or images.

A suspect from Trenton was interviewed and allegedly admitted to sending a personal photo twice, once by mistake. The suspect is reportedly on probation for a different criminal violation, and a report is to be submitted to the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney for consideration of a charge or charges.

Another incident involved a fugitive found in a house in Wheeling hiding behind a couch and allegedly attempting to give a deputy a false name. Twenty-three-year-old Melissa Davis of Chillicothe was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order on two counts of felony forgery, with bond set at $50,000 cash.

Davis was arrested and incarcerated when the sheriff’s offices of Livingston and Linn counties completed their fugitive investigation.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 14 Shares