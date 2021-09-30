Authorities in Harrison County make arrest in theft investigation

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a suspect for the alleged theft of a truck, trailer, and mower. The theft reportedly occurred Tuesday evening at the Missouri Welcome Center on Interstate 35 in Harrison County.

Deputies located the vehicle and the possible suspect within 15 minutes of its theft. One male was taken into custody for tampering with a vehicle, first degree. The sheriff’s department said the vehicle, trailer, and mower were returned to the owner.

Harrison County court information shows 43-year-old Jason Mendoza of San Diego, California has been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $50,000 cash pending an appearance in court.

