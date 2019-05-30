Authorities in Chillicothe meet and discuss plans for emergency situation in Livingston County

Livingston County officials met at the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services on Wednesday afternoon to discuss plans for emergency situations around the county.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports Livingston County has plans to use are first responders, law enforcement, and emergency medical technicians and paramedics in rural areas as well as area agencies, the Highway Patrol, and Life Flight Eagle if an emergency situation arises.

Cox says Livingston County emergency dispatch has been “bombarded” with calls.

Residents are asked to be patient and check for updates on Facebook pages for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Chillicothe Police Department, and/or Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services as well as local media.