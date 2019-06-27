Authorities executing search warrant in Maysville find unidentified body

Authorities in DeKalb County have found unidentified human remains as the investigation continues into the disappearance earlier this month of a Maysville woman.

Sheriff Andy Clark reports a search warrant was issued and executed Wednesday afternoon at 4:45 on a property in DeKalb County that’s reportedly outside of Maysville. Sheriff Clark said other evidence also was obtained in the search of a house.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is working with the coroner in DeKalb County to identify the human remains recovered on Wednesday. Previously, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office had received a report that 23-year-old Leah Marie Dawson of Maysville has been missing since June 5th.

Assisting DeKalb County officials in the search were Cameron Police and St. Joseph Police Departments, the highway patrol division of drug and crime control, and Missouri Search and Rescue K-9 group.