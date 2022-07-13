Authorities discover human remains in Adair County during well-being check

Local News July 13, 2022 KTTN News
On July 10, 2022, the Adair County E911 Center received a call to check the well-being of an Adair County resident.

Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trail in western Adair County. While checking the area officers located human remains. The investigation is in its preliminary stages and further details cannot be released at this time. Further information will be released by Adair County Sheriff Grissom as the investigation allows.

Numerous agencies along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at (660) 665-4644 or Adair County E911 Center at 660-665-5621.

