Authorities continue search for Lucas Cornwell

The Chillicothe Police Department reports it has received credible information on a reported runaway juvenile.

Sixteen-year-old Lucas Cornwell was said to have last been seen in the Independence area with another missing juvenile from the Kansas City area, Chase Godfrey.

The Chillicothe Police Department originally reported Cornwell was last seen in Chillicothe Monday night, February 4th. The department notes it is still searching for Cornwell and appreciates tips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.