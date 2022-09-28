Authorities arrest woman from Trenton and woman from Humphreys

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on September 27th on multiple charges and a Humphreys woman on a technical probation violation.

Sixty-seven-year-old Brenda Fay Tharp has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on October 11th.

Court documents accuse Tharp of possessing methamphetamine on September 9th as well as less than 10 grams of marijuana. She is also accused of possessing a glass pipe with intent to use it to inhale, ingest, or otherwise introduce a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance into the body.

Fifty-four-year-old Michelle Dalton’s alleged probation violation involved laws, by driving without a valid license, and supervision strategy, by failing to complete a substance abuse assessment. She is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on October 13th.

Dalton’s original charge was possession of a controlled substance.