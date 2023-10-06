Authorities arrest two for traffic violations on October 6th

The Highway Patrol has reported the arrests of two men in different area counties on October 6th.

Jacob Monnig, 23, of Brookfield was taken into custody in Linn County on Friday morning, October 6th. He faces multiple accusations, including driving while his license was suspended, lacking the necessary insurance, engaging in careless and imprudent driving that resulted in an accident, failing to register a motor vehicle, and neglecting to wear a seatbelt.

Following his arrest, Monnig was transported to the Macon County Jail, where he remains on a 24-hour hold.

In a separate incident, Xavier Mendez Delgado, 26, of Kansas City, Kansas was arrested in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, October 6th. Mendez Delgado stands accused of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license and not displaying valid license plates. Additionally, the Patrol revealed that he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Pike County. This warrant pertains to a failure to appear in court regarding a charge of exceeding the speed limit.

Mendez Delgado has since been transferred to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center, where he is reported to be eligible for bond.