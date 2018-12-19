Authorities arrest Trenton men, court appearances scheduled for Thursday

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton men Monday—one on an assault charge, and the other on drug-related charges.

Thirty-one year old Michael Anthony Stantruff has been charged with felony first degree assault or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim. His bond is $100,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Stantruff of causing serious physical injury to Michael Washburn, during an incident in Laredo, by stabbing him multiple times in the back and arm with a pocket knife. Court information says an individual convicted and sentenced for this offense should not be eligible for parole until 85% of the sentence is served.

Forty-four year old Erick Wattenbarger has been charged with the felonies of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, first degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs—first offense, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—amphetamine or methamphetamine.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less—prior drug offense and unlawful delivery of drug paraphernalia.

His bonds total $35,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Wattenbarger of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it and committing the offense of possession of methamphetamine in the presence of a two year old child.

He is also accused of possessing drug paraphernalia consisting of glass smoking pipes, spoons, straws, and syringes with the intent to use them to inject, inhale, or otherwise introduce methamphetamine into the body as well as possessing bags and digital scales with the intent to distribute a controlled substance to other persons.

Court information indicates Wattenbarger was previously convicted of a drug offense in September 2011.

Stantruff and Wattenbarger are scheduled for the associate division of circuit court tomorrow (Thursday).