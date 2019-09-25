Authorities arrest man screaming and stopping traffic on Highway 190

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports deputies arrested a man on Tuesday following reports of a man in the middle of Highway 190 acting strange, screaming, yelling, stopping and hindering traffic.

Thirty-three-year-old Derek Matthew Sym has been charged with the misdemeanors of peace disturbance, first offense and resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop. Cox reports Sym attempted to flee from deputies but was quickly stopped, placed on the ground, and eventually restrained. A caged patrol vehicle was requested for the safety of those involved due to Sym’s behavior.

Cox reports his office staff apparently dealt with Sym at a different location Monday, but nothing criminal took place and no injuries were reported from the incidents.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares