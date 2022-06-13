Authorities arrest Kansas City man in connection with multiple arson cases in Caldwell County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a Kansas City man for his alleged in connection with the investigation of fires one month ago.

According to Sheriff Mitchell Allen, officers from Caldwell County, with the assistance of the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 27-year-old Harold Edwards Junior Friday evening June 10th.

Edwards is charged with three counts of arson three counts of 2nd-degree burglary, and three counts of first-degree property damage, all at three different rural locations of house fires along with Route D on May 10th. Authorities reported last month that an elderly woman was found dead inside one of the houses. The other two houses were described as vacant.

Edwards is held in custody without bond at the Caldwell County Detention Center

Sheriff Allen stated the criminal investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

(Photo Courtesy Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department)