Author of local history book to meet public at Boji Stone in Chillicothe

Community members can meet the author of a local history book next week at the Boji Stone in Chillicothe. Kirsten Mouton will be at the business on December 8th from 5 to 7 p.m.

The book, “Theatres of Chillicothe, Tingles, Keen Zip, Brisk Sparkles, and Romance!,” discusses the earliest known opera houses and nickelodeons and moves into the era of big theatres like the Ritz and Ben Bolt. Other entertainment venues are also examined, including the former Chillicothe High School, State Industrial Home for Girls, and Chillicothe Business College. The book includes pictures, maps, and news.

The book will be available to purchase at the Boji Stone. Proceeds from the book go to the Livingston County Preservation Society.