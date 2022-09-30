August unemployment rates in the Green Hills region

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Unemployment rates in area counties range from Adair County at 3.7% down to 2.2% in Worth County.

The August unemployment rate for Missouri is 3%.

Grundy County’s August unemployment rate is at 3.1%, which is based on 118 unemployed out of a labor force of 3,786.

Other area counties’ unemployment rates include Linn at 3.6%, Caldwell and Clinton both at 3.3%, Sullivan and Macon at 3.1%, and Daviess County at 3.0%.

Several counties are under three percent. Among those from the area are Carroll at 2.9%, Mercer and Putnam at 2.8%, Harrison at 2.7%, Gentry at 2.6%, and Livingston and Chariton counties both at 2.3%.