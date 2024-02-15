August 6 Primary Election candidate filing begins February 27

Share To Your Social Network

Information has been released on candidate filing for the August 6 Primary Election. Candidate filing will start on February 27 at 8 a.m. and end on March 26 at 5 p.m.

Filing at the Grundy County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton will include candidates for First and Second District commissioners, assessors, collectors/treasurer, coroners, public administrators, sheriff, and committee people.

Filing at the Secretary of State’s Office in Jefferson City will include candidates for United States senator, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, representatives in Congress for each congressional district, members of the House of Representatives in each legislative district, and Third Circuit judge.

For more information on the August 6 Primary Election, contact the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at 660-359-4040 extension 4.

