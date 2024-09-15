Audrey Kelly crowned Miss Calamity Jane at Princeton event

September 15, 2024
Audrey Kelly
Audrey Kelly

Audrey Kelly was crowned Miss Calamity Jane on Saturday night at the annual event in Princeton. The competition, which took place during Calamity Jane Days, featured three local students from Princeton High School.

Kelly, a junior, was awarded the top honor, while Emily Oswalt, also a junior, was named first runner-up. Mia Covey, a senior at Princeton High School, was named second runner-up.

All three students will assist with various Calamity Jane Days activities, which will take place Friday through Sunday in Princeton. The festival, celebrating local history and culture, is a highlight of the year for the Princeton community.

 

Miss Calamity Jane contestants header
1st Runner-up Emily Oswalt (far right), 2nd Runner-up Mia Covey (far left), Audrey Kelly Miss Calamity Jane (center)

 

