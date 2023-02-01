Audo: Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild members meet monthly to sew, decide what charities to assist and what quilting events to attend

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild sews, donates to charities, and attends quilting events.

The group meets in the basement of the First Baptist Church of Trenton on the first Tuesday of each month. Sewing starts at 9:30 in the morning, and the business meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening. The next meeting will be on February 7th.

Scrappy Quilters Member Marie Boyle notes anyone can come to sew and for the meetings. Attendees do not have to stay for the whole day.

There are usually 10 to 15 who attend each month. Guild President Donna Wilson says no one should feel intimidated because there are members at all skill levels as those attending the meeting help each other. Member Carolyn Urton notes various items can be quilted.

The Scrappy Quilters have donated to multiple charities. Urton says the group has given more than 25 quilts to the Green Hills Women’s Shelter. Donations have also been made to Bright Futures Trenton’s Beds for Bulldogs, Children’s Mercy Hospital, Hugs from Home, fire and disaster victims, and fundraisers for individuals with health problems. The group has also donated heart pillows and seat belt cushions for cancer patients, meal protectors for residents of the veterans home of Cameron, and baby quilts and bags to Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center of Trenton.

Urton reports quilts are on display at the North 65 Center of Trenton as a fundraiser for the senior center. Visitors can vote for their favorite quilts for a penny a vote. There is a new display every two months.

Sometimes the Scrappy Quilters have quilt raffles as fundraisers to help the guild get supplies.

The group goes to quilt shows, museums, and shops. Sometimes it goes on trips where members stay at a hotel and eat together. There are also retreats.

Boyle says the Scrappy Quilters are lucky to have multiple quilt shops in the area. The guild also receives fabric donations.

Each person who attends a Scrappy Quilters meeting on the first Tuesday of the month is asked to donate $2.00 per meeting. Urton says the money goes to help with things such as quilt shows, buying material, and utility bills.

Wilson notes the group donates money to the First Baptist Church at the end of the year. The church allows the guild to have a storage room and use the church for its sewing and meetings.

More information on the Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild can be found on the group’s Facebook page or by sending a message on Facebook. Wilson can also be contacted at 660-359-1391.

