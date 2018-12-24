Auditions for presentation of “Robin Hood” to be held January 7th at Chillicothe’s Dickinson Arts Center

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council announces auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s Robin Hood will be held in January. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can audition for roles at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center at 2801 Hornet Road in Chillicothe the afternoon of January 7th at 4 o’clock.

The auditions are expected to last two hours, and no advance preparation is necessary. Approximately 60 local and area students will be cast to appear in the show. There is no guarantee everyone who auditions will be cast in Robin Hood. The first rehearsal will begin about 15 to 30 minutes after the auditions.

Other rehearsals will be held at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center January 8th through 11th from 4 o’clock to 8:30 and at announced times January 12th prior to the two show performances.

Non-drivers must be picked up immediately following their rehearsals.

Performances of Robin Hood will be at the Performing Arts Center January 12th at 3 o’clock and 5:30. There is no cost to students for participating in the production.

Missoula Children’s Theatre is a non-profit organization based out of Missoula, Montana.

More than 65,000 cast members from around the world are expected to perform in the organization’s performances in 2019.

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council and funding from the Roger A. Browning Foundation, Tria Sorosis, and the state agency Missouri Arts Council make the residency in Chillicothe possible.

Call the Chillicothe Area Arts Council Office at 660-646-1173 for more information.

