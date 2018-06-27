Auditions for Alice in Wonderland scheduled for July 9th in Gallatin

An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Alice in Wonderland on July 9th at the Courter Theater in Gallatin.

Auditions will take place from 10:00 a.m. to Noon and those auditioning are asked arrive at 9:45 to register and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Approximately 50 to 60 roles are available for local students with students, entering 1st through 9th Grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Most students rehearse approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes each day, Monday through Friday. Performances are scheduled for Friday, July 13th, at 7 pm, and Saturday, July 14th, at 2 pm., at the Courter Theater in Gallatin.

For more information call Amy McMahon 660-605-1718.

Alice in Wonderland is part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project and is presented in Gallatin by the Gallatin Theater League. Funding is provided in part by the Missouri Arts Council and with financial assistance from the Davis-Aulgur Foundation.

